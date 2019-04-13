Weekend showers forecast may bring relief to sweltering Pune

As the city is sweating out at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunder, lightning followed by light rain.

“We are expecting partly cloudy afternoons on April 12 and 13 which is associated with gusty wind at 30 to 40 Kmph, so it will also be windy. On April 13, Pune can expect thunder storms with lightning in isolated areas during afternoon,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, India Meteorological Department.

According to India Meteorological Department, the city will witness its first pre-monsoon showers from April 14 to April 16. The reason cited is the trough line which is currently over central Maharashtra where the upper air cyclonic circulation is passing through.

Kashyapi further added, “These showers are likely to bring down the maximum day temperature which is currently recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

“Minimum temperature will remain at 21- 22 degrees Celsius. However, on April 16, the minimum temperature may go down to 19 degrees Celsius with maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rainfall across the state.”

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 15:16 IST