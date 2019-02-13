Will complete pending projects in two years: DSK promises in Pune court

Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK, real estate developer who has been accused of financial irregularities and siphoning off investor funds, during the court hearing on Monday, submitted before the judge that he would complete all the pending building construction projects in the span of two years and return the money to the beleaguered investors.

Supporting his statement, DSK said, “A number of projects have already been completed with assistance from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). I can easily pay Rs 501 crore in order to complete the same.”

Pravin Chavan, special court prosecutor, countered DSK’s submission stating that if DSK has not been able to complete projects in four years (2014-2017), how would he able to complete them in two years, how would DSK complete the projects in the span of two years when he was unable to do so from 2014-2017,that is four years.

The prosecutor stated that DSK was misleading the court. The defendant, DSK was present in the court of special judge Dilip Murumkar regarding the submission of the list of properties, which will go on sale in order to repay his debts. DSK made his submission by seeking prior permission of the court. He also requested to be sent to an old age home.

The prosecutor further questioned DSK asking him how does he plan on funding the pending projects. DSK’s wife Hemanti; son Shirish; relatives Kedar and Sai Vanjpe; sister-in-law Anuradha Purandare, Dhananjay Pachpor chief operating officer (COO) of DSK Group and Vinay Badgandi a distant relative of DSK were also present in court during the hearing.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:17 IST