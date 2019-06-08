Will facilitate trade ties with Maharashtra, says Bulgaria ambassador at event in Pune

Stating that many successful Bollywood movies are shot in Bulgaria, Eleonora Dimitrova, the European country’s ambassador to India, said that her nation’s top priorities include facilitating growth of trade with Maharashtra.

The ambassador was speaking at an interactive session at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) on Friday.

Dimitrova said, “Though we may be a small country with a population of seven million, tourism has brought in at least nine million visitors to Bulgaria.”

The foreign official was accompanied by Iliya Dekov, counsellor, head of trade and commercial section, Embassy of Bulgaria and Prashant Girbhane, director general, MCCIA.

Corporate companies attended the event to explore the various facets of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Girbane gave an overview of the chamber as an organisation, its origin and purpose. He highlighted that MCCIA had conducted similar sessions with 27 embassies in the past one year.

Devok said, “Bulgaria is strategically located in the European continent and economically strong to entice and give impetus to further development of two countries.”

He highlighted that automotive, tourism, IT, perfumery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing as the major sectors in the Bulgarian market that Indian exporters and investors can target.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:59 IST