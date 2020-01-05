Winter chill sets in as Pune shivers at 11 degrees Celsius

pune

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:53 IST

The city felt a chill on Sunday with temperatures falling from Saturday’s 13 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.

Pune, according to readings recorded at 8.30 am, was at 11.7 degrees Celsius and had fog at isolated places, but the IMD recorded the weather at 5.30 pm at 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum at 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the drop in temperature could be the result of western disturbances in the mid and upper tropospheric westerlies.

For December 6, the minimum temperature is forecast to be at 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be at 28 degrees Celsius, with a mainly clear sky and a haze at isolated places.

The maximum temperature on December 7 is forecast to be 28 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at around 14 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at Akola - 10.2 degrees Celsius.

According to an IMD official, “The western disturbance is as a cyclonic circulation extending between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level (msl) over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. These two systems, are likely to move east-northeastwards. The trough in easterlies at 0.9 km above mean sea level from interior Tamil Nadu to the cyclonic circulation over south-central Maharashtra now lies as a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu.”

Cold conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; below normal in some parts of Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa and north interior Karnataka.