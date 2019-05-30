With only three tables to play on, Sharada Sports Centre conducts its first district table tennis tournament

Typically, table tennis tournaments at the school or district level are played in big halls with a decent number of tables available to play on, along with a couple of practice tables as well.

However, District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2019 held at the Sharada Sports Centre has made only three tables available to play.

When quizzed about the decision to conduct the tournament at a smaller venue, Shriram Konkar, secretary, Pune District Table Tennis Association, explained that it was the decision of the club/sports centre conducting the event and they didn’t oppose it as the kids will have more tournaments to participate.

“Yes I know three tables is a bit less compared to the tournaments everyone is used to seeing at the other clubs. However, I’m glad that Sharada Sports Centre has taken up the initiative to have a district tournament as it gives the kids more opportunities to improve their ranking,” said Konkar.

