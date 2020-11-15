Woman attacked with acid, set ablaze by partner in Beed; succumbs

pune

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:53 IST

A 22-year-old woman has died after her partner allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the motive of the attack is not yet known, said police.

The woman, originally hailing from Shelgaon in Nanded district, was travelling from Pune to her native place along with the accused, identified as Avinash Rajure (25).

The woman detailed the incident to the police in a dying declaration, according to deputy superintendent of police Bhaskar Anna Sawant, sub-divisional police officer, Kaij division of Beed police.

“She told us that the accused tried to first strangle her. Then he threw acid on her and then petrol before setting her ablaze. The owner of the farm in which she was found, heard her whimpering and called the police on Saturday,” said Sawant.

“She had already spent a few hours in that condition. The police called for an ambulance and rushed her to Beed civil hospital. She succumbed on Sunday afternoon,” he said.

“The field where she was found is 500-600 feet away from the main road. We believe the accused had planned the attack as he bough the acid and petrol in a can and a bottle respectively. They had left Pune on a motorbike on Friday. The attack happened around 3 am on Saturday and she was found on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

The two had been in a live-in relationship in the Shirur area of Pune for the past two years, according to the police. Her parents had her married to another man whom she left two years ago and started living with Rajure, she told the police.

While the accused worked in a private company in Ranjangaon MIDC while she did not work, according to the police.

The Nanded police have also been alerted and teams have been sent out to nab the accused, said police.

A case under relevant sections of 307 (attempted murder), 302 (murder), 326(a) (acid attack) Indian Penal Code has been registered at Neknoor police station against the man who is on the run.

(with inputs from PTI)