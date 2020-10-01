e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Woman in police custody for killing husband with suspected boyfriend in PCMC

Woman in police custody for killing husband with suspected boyfriend in PCMC

The woman was remanded to police custody as the police are looking for the man who helped her in the murder.

pune Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s younger brother Omkar Gaikwad (25) who works in a local hospital along with his mother.
The complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s younger brother Omkar Gaikwad (25) who works in a local hospital along with his mother.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ For representation only)
         

A 20-year-old woman was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of her 28-year-old husband with the help of a man believed to be her boyfriend.

The woman was identified as Ritu Gaikwad (20), while her deceased husband was identified as Mayur Gaikwad (28), both residents of Dahivade Mamurdi.

The woman was remanded to police custody as the police are looking for the man who helped her in the murder.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s younger brother Omkar Gaikwad (25) who works in a local hospital along with his mother. While his mother was working a night shift, the complainant was with a friend at the time of the murder.

The complainant told the police that he received a call from his neighbour at 9:30am on Tuesday that his brother was lying in a pool of blood in their house, according to the police.

The two pet dogs of the family were shut in another room of the house when he returned and found his brother dead, he told the police.

“We have arrested her today. She will be produced in court tomorrow. She said her phone was taken away for the past few months and nobody was listening to her requests of not staying married to him. She wanted to marry her cousin brother who lives in Mumbai. But since her parents and his parents were not ready to listen, she says she took this step,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station against the woman.

top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In