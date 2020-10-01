Woman in police custody for killing husband with suspected boyfriend in PCMC

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:41 IST

A 20-year-old woman was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of her 28-year-old husband with the help of a man believed to be her boyfriend.

The woman was identified as Ritu Gaikwad (20), while her deceased husband was identified as Mayur Gaikwad (28), both residents of Dahivade Mamurdi.

The woman was remanded to police custody as the police are looking for the man who helped her in the murder.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s younger brother Omkar Gaikwad (25) who works in a local hospital along with his mother. While his mother was working a night shift, the complainant was with a friend at the time of the murder.

The complainant told the police that he received a call from his neighbour at 9:30am on Tuesday that his brother was lying in a pool of blood in their house, according to the police.

The two pet dogs of the family were shut in another room of the house when he returned and found his brother dead, he told the police.

“We have arrested her today. She will be produced in court tomorrow. She said her phone was taken away for the past few months and nobody was listening to her requests of not staying married to him. She wanted to marry her cousin brother who lives in Mumbai. But since her parents and his parents were not ready to listen, she says she took this step,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station against the woman.