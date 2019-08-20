Pune’s wooden badminton court used for martial arts event damaged; inquiry initiated

pune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated an inquiry after the wooden badminton court at Sanas ground was found to be damaged after Sambo (martial arts) event was conducted on the court on Sunday.

According to civic officials, a municipal officer had given permission to conduct the competition on the wooden badminton court, but he did not seek permission from higher authorities.

After a complaint was received about the same the sports department has announced to initiate an inquiry and act against the concerned officers.

The organisers of the Sambo sports activity damaged the net pole of the badminton wooden court. The players who are using the badminton court regularly expressed unhappiness over the municipal corporation’s act to allow the court for other sports activities.

Kishori Shinde, sports department head, PMC, said, “I got a complaint that the badminton court has been damaged on Monday morning. We went through documents and it is found that we did not give any official permission to conduct this activity.”

“PMC will initiate an inquiry against the concerned officers and will take necessary action,” said Shinde.

Subhash Puri, assistant sports officer, said, “Sambo martial arts competition was held on the badminton court. It was a promotional activity. There is not much damage to the badminton court. Only the poles which are installed for placing the net has been damaged and we are fixing the problem.”

“The organisers used a mat while conducting the competition,” he added.

Badminton players on anonymity said that it is wrong to allow the wooden court for other sports activity without permission. It is costly to erect a wooden court and it needs proper maintenance. Despite being aware of it, how can PMC allow to conduct such sports.

