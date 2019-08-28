Work on Balewadi-Kaspate vasti bridge in Pune to resume after seven years

pune

After a seven-year wait, work on the bridge connecting Balewadi to Kaspate vasti will resume after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issues the work order next week.

The contract has now been awarded to Jai Hind builders.

Construction of the bridge began in 2013 and 70 per cent has already been completed. The bridge has been constructed splitting the cost 50-50 between PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municpal Corporation (PCMC).

Earlier, the bridge was constructed by J Kumar constructions, according to civic officials.

“The idea to construct this bridge on Mula river was to connect both the areas, providing the shortest route for residents. The work of the 235-metre long, four-lane bridge was to complete in April 2017. While the work from Balewadi area began on time, the project came to a halt because of the non-availability of land, required to construct the landing of the bridge and approach roads in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area,” said Srinivas Bonala, chief engineer (projects), PMC.

On April 25, 2018 PCMC acquired the land. The PMC opened the first tender for the bridge on July 28, 2018. However, after a number of extensions, the tender was recalled as the companies quoted a higher amount. PMC then re-tendered the project on February 1, 2019. The

Indrabhan Randive, junior engineer (projects), PMC said, “The total cost of the bridge is Rs 25 crore, out of which, the earlier contractor was given Rs 15 crore. The cost of the remaining construction will be Rs 10 crore. The estimated time for completion after work order is released is 12 months.”

“The bridge will reduce the travel distance to Hinjewadi by at least eight kms and will help reduce the traffic in Kaspate Vaste,” said Arun Deshmukh, resident of Kaspate vasti.

Milind Patel, a resident of Kaspate vasti said, “I shifted to this area in 2016, and have been waiting patiently for the work to be completed. I work in Baner and it takes me longer to travel through Vishalnagar and then connect with the ongoing traffic from Aundh and Baner on the new DP road. The bridge will help safe a lot of travel time.”

