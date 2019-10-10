e-paper
Third judge starts hearing Elgar Parishad accused activists’ bail in Pune

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:10 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

The arguments of bail in the Elgar Parishad case have commenced for the third time in the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar as he took over charge from Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Pande.

Nine activists have been in jail over allegations of links with CPI(M) and involvement in Elgar Parishad and the protests in Bhima Koregaon. The case has been heard by three judges so far. Every time a judge is changed, the bail hearings begin from scratch.

The argument of Sudhir Dhawale, one of the nine accused acivists in the Elgar Parishad case, was presented on Wednesday by his advocate. On Thursday, advocate Rohan Nahar presented the argument for Rona Wilson, Varavara Rao while advocate Rahul Deshmukh argued for Shoma Sen. The bail applications of Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferriera are being argued in the Bombay High Court. Mahesh Raut’s representative advocate Shahid Akhtar will present his argument while advocate Surendra Gadling will represent himself in the court during the next hearing.

Public prosecutor in the case, district government pleader Ujjwala Pawar will also state her arguments in the case in the next hearing.

“The alleged letters/emails collected in the course of investigation suffer from many legal shortcomings. Their addressor and addressee are unknown and the investigation officer has no evidence to connect it with the applicant accused. The contents of these documents are of facts known to everyone and cannot connect with exclusivity of knowledge of any accused. The contents are also imaginary in many letters and can be easily exposed. No prudent man will scan received letters and store it in their computers, if the contents speak about the assassination of the Prime Minister,” said advocate Nahar. 

There is tangible evidence to show the connection between the Elgar Parishad and the Communist Party of India (Maoist), an organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), according to advcoate Nahar.

Advocate Deshmukh raised in the court that Sen, a professor of Nagpur university, is being held for her work at the Anuradha Gandhy Foundation. “It is a legally registered trust and she is the treasurer of the trust. There is no relation between this trust and any organisation (CPI(M)),” he said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 21:06 IST

