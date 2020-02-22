Your Space: Defining career options for women

pune

The Supreme Court on February 17 declared that Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers are eligible for permanent commission and command posts in the Army, irrespective of their years of service. The apex court ordered the government to implement its judgement in three months. While it is a victory for women officers who have been fighting for decades for an equal footing with men in the armed forces, how will it help the former in particular and the military in general? Here is what our readers have to say...

The Supreme Court’s (SC) decision of granting permanent commission to women officers in the army is a long-awaited move. It brings women officers at par with their male counterparts in the armed forces. For years, women officers were denied this opportunity. It violated their right to equality. The work scenario across the world has witnessed major changes in the recent past, one of them being gender equality in the workplace. It’s more visible in the corporate world, but there’s no reason why such a change shouldn’t take place in the armed forces. I am thrilled not just as a girl and an individual, but also as an armed forces aspirant. Both my maternal and paternal grandfathers have served in the armed forces and it’s my dream to join the army and serve the nation in future. The SC’s order will motivate young women like me to opt for the armed forces as a career option. I also hope that in the near future our country will allow women officers to take up combat roles, breaking the gender barrier. In several countries like the US, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, women have been taking up combat roles, so why not Indian women?

Rashi Mishra

A historic judgement

It is a historical judgement. The women of our country are highly capable and talented and this particular judgement will definitely draw a huge number of women to join the military services in the coming time. This judgement has surely given a feeling of equality and empowerment to the women of our country. I applaud the SC and the government in supporting such an empowering move.

Kamna Gandhe

We need more Captain Tania Shergills

Women are great administrators, be it at home or running the country, we have seen some very able and robust women in leadership positions. I am happy that women will now be eligible for permanent commission irrespective of the years of service in the Indian Army, it is certainly a welcome move from the apex court. India needs more women like Captain Tania Shergill (first Indian woman Parade Adjutant to lead an all-man contingent at an Army Day function) in the future, which will be a shot in the arm for one of the most respected and feared armies in the world.

Roshan Shetty

Women can withstand harsh conflicts

Women in every profession have shown their prowess and it is a matter of great pride that women would be now on permanent commission in the armed forces, at par with their male counterparts. They are sure to shine in any combat event like their predecessor, the mighty and the much revered, Jhansi ki Rani. They will surely wipe out all cynicism of whether they will be able to withstand the harsh war and conflict fronts, in the days to come. I congratulate the Supreme Court for the historic order.

Vinita Deshmukh

There is nothing a woman can’t do

It is a welcome judgement that a woman can now command the army. When women in India today are already at senior positions in big organisations, I see no reason why they shouldn’t be allowed to lead India’s armed forces. Our women are as capable and qualified to handle any complex situation and command an army as compared to their male counterparts, since there is nothing that a woman can’t do. Hence, I think there might be an initial resistance among soldiers and people to adapt to them, but with proper psychological training, this can be solved.

Satyaki Ghosh

Women have proven themselves physically resilient

I am extremely happy with the apex court’s decision. The argument given against women in the army is that they are physically and emotionally weaker than men. This is ridiculous. Army prepares men and women with the same set of harsh exercises. From farming to adventure sports and aviation, women have proven themselves to be physically resilient. An average woman undergoes monthly cramps and the excruciating pain of childbirth. How can we say they aren’t physically apt? Also, patriarchy makes us believe that women are emotionally vulnerable. But take up any argument or situation, men are the first ones to let their ego and aggression take over their logical judgements. It is stupid to think that army and combat are only about aggression. It requires a stable and strategic brain, and women possess that for sure. This decision will help set a precedent for women in the society. In a society where women are harassed in every possible way,everyday, this will lift their morale and urge them to believe in themselves and choose defence as a serious career option.

Ankita Singh

Male-dominated Indian society has to change their outlook

Women officers have expressed their thrill and happiness over the historic judgement. Women in India will be able to enjoy Right to Equality in its true sense in this male-dominated society. Women will be able to fulfil their given duties and responsibilities confidently. However, the male-dominated Indian society has to change their outlook. Women today are not bound by physical limitations or family responsibilities. She is strong and bold to face the challenges. It’s high time that we all accept the decision of the SC and understand the fact that women are capable of handling both their home and homeland.

Suvarna Hitendra Deolankar

Tectonic shift

I endorse and support the final judgement given by the Supreme Court. This will surely bring a tectonic shift in the defence sector. Indian women like Ranilaxmi Bai from Jhansi played an important role in order to get back freedom for our nation, and they always excelled in every field whether its battlefront or administrative, so why not the women of today? However, given our society and operational environment, the process must be well balanced and gradual.

Shalini Sharma

Salute the women who join the army

We should not have a narrow mindset. Gender equality is great. Women have skills, power and understanding. Hence, women must be encouraged to climb the ladder in the army. We must salute the women who are enthusiastic to join the army.

Anoop Panjwani