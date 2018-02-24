Your Space: Lack of roads, bus routes add to suburb woes

This is with reference to your detailed coverage on Mohammadwadi area on February 3, 2018 ‘Bad roads, no water mar suburbia’.

Thank you for your concern and well-researched coverage of the infrastructure issues in parts of Pune, specially Undri and Mohammadwadi. I am writing to request you to look at some related issues in Mohammadwadi.

Many minors/young people drive bikes and scooters at high speed in Mohammadwadi, specially near Nine Hills and Raheka Vistas. Water tankers, construction trucks and concrete mixer vehicles also drive dangerously. They are a threat to themselves and to others.

A lot of focus is now being put on road building and repairs. This is good and it should continue because the population is increasing here faster than the infrastructure. Also, we need public transport here; a few public bus routes must touch the new buildings along with some auto stands.

Greater police presence, as well as traffic police presence, would be welcome.

Thank you for your efforts.

Shikha

Area faces many other problems

I wish to draw the attention of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) towards the many civic problems in Mohammadwadi area. This area is totally neglected so far and does not have proper infrastructure. Here are some of the major issues in the area.

The road condition in the area is very bad. The start of the 150-metre road is not done at all, which is causing lot of accidents. We have now been promised that this will be done before March end. Our request is that the work be completed as early as possible.

Most of the housing societies are not getting municipal water till date, even after getting the completion certificate. All these societies are dependent on water tankers even today for their basic water requirements.

This area does not have adequate street lights. The ones present often found not working. The area does not have a proper drainage system, which in turn, is causing a lot of health issues.

Mohammadwadi area has one nullah flowing from NIBM towards Mohammadwadi which overflows, especially during the rainy season. This leads to water logging in the area. Meanwhile, the area has a lot of stray dogs and nothing has been done so far.

Besides the problems listed, many a times, the area does not have electricity. In case of failure, it takes more than a day to restore the power supply. This is because of faulty underground wiring and faulty sub station.

I request the Pune Municipal Corporation to take up and resolve these issues on priority.

Milind Shalgaonkar

No proper approach roads

We the residents of Mohammadwadi are distressed due to the condition of the approach roads to our homes. The road to and fro from the area is bumpy, uneven and not done properly. The dust after every passing vehicle never settles; it becomes impossible to breathe without a lung full of dirt.

It is highly dangerous, risky and more so during monsoon when it becomes slippery due to all the mud. People fall down, fracture bones and risk their safety every day. But we can’t run away, it’s our home. Is it really our fault? The builder showed us proper approach roads to our societies and PMC has approved the plan, here we are! The said patch of land belongs to someone who has refused point blank to give away the plot for the road or even run the sewage pipes.

No way he says. It’s been more than six years now and no progress on this disputed piece of land. The residents have made numerous requests and eventually complaints have been raised with the authorities. We need a solution to this because we are the one who are paying all our dues to civic authority, yet suffering everyday risking our lives.

Palash Sen

Ahluwalia is wrong on Pune’s garbage management

Please refer to your report ‘For waste management, best to work line an Egyptian’ on February 14 in which the highly qualified and acclaimed Isher Judge Ahluwalia, chairperson, Board of Governors, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), has been quoted as saying that Pune “has had it’s share of challenges but has responded well” to solid waste management.

This observation of hers is way off mark to say the least.

Anyone who sees the ground reality in Pune with regards to solid waste management will be left shocked wondering if Ahluwalia is talking about the same city that we are living in and which has completely failed in it’s superficial attempts at managing waste so far.

Over the years, PMC’s focus has been very remote from the strategy and principle to “Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Treat and Dispose” solid waste.

Hence, it is assumed that she has only read reports prepared by PMC, looked at Pune’s listing and results on Swachh Bharat Mission contests while commenting as an economist before the Symbiosis student community.

Qaneez Sukhrani