Yourspace: ‘Do not let down guard against Covid-19’

pune

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:00 IST

It has been almost eight months that we all are battling the pandemic and every day there is a new challenge. Though the cases have reduced the authorities have warned of a possible second wave. As a doctor, the only thing which is most evident is that the fear is slowly turning into negligence. With diminishing awareness regarding the basic guidelines to curb Covid-19, people might overlook the reality that cases have just reduced and not eradicated. And thus, amid the festive season, it is important to act responsibly and follow all required precautions. One should adopt all precautions into day-to-day life which is a new normal.

-Dr Sabiha Saudagar

Way of life should change and not put on hold

The way of life must change, not put on hold completely, to fight the virus. It makes no sense to restrict people by starving them while trying to save them from the disease. Instead, the government and administration is expected to empower us with measures to carry day-to-day activities with necessary precautions. Closing down everything will make no sense. Protocols given by the civic bodies should be strictly followed.

-Shreyas Bagal

Ease restrictions, but follow precautions

If people follow all safety precautions then reopening public and religious places and common areas won’t be an issue. Following safety protocols is the only way to fight the pandemic. The three basic rules to follow are wearing a face mask, follow social distancing norms and wash hands frequently. Sadly, many people are not following the norms which is a cause of worry.

-Ravindra Kadam

Public places should remain close

Government is easing restrictions in a phase-wise manner, but politicians and people are behaving impatiently and taking the virus for granted. People can be seen flouting safety norms and some are not even wearing a face mask and behaving irresponsibly. At shops and markets, people wear a face mask but remove it while talking to vendors or shopkeepers. I think the government should be strict with such people and not open all public places.

-Jayashree Patil

Take responsibility for yourself

Government and civic bodies are undertaking surveys and creating awareness among masses about the pandemic, but people are not serious and behave irresponsibly. It is high time people behave responsibly. The government should not only provide free treatment but also punish those who fail to follow norms.

Ranjan Somani

Authorities must ensure residents follow norms

Humans are social beings and can’t remain isolated for a longer period. Many people face Emotional and psychological trauma as they are isolated inside their houses, some even stay alone here. Pubic places must be open in a phase-wise manner and people should follow safety norms and authorities should make sure the protocols are followed.

-Vidya Gadgil

This is not a simple flu

Many people have preconceived notion about the virus and think is it just the normal flu and almost everyone recovers. The Sars-Cov-2 virus is a threat for those who are at risk and already suffer from comorbidity. So to keep our family and friends save we have to follow safety norms. At public places like tea stalls, eateries people behave in an irresponsible way which is not a good thing.

-Vinod Sawant

Behave responsibly

If citizens follow all safety precautions the restrictions at public places can be eased. many people step out to buy groceries, milk and medicines but fail to follow norms. The civic bodies are taking enough steps to create awareness among masses but at the end of the day it the responsibility of each one of us to be safe and make sure the people around us are safe.

-Yogita Kelkar

Fight pandemic with precautions

What is the harm in keeping public places open when citizens are visiting in malls, theatres and markets I am of the view that instead of imposing strict lockdown, the civic authorities must focus on creating awareness about safety norms. The economy should keep running so we must step out, but with care.

-Satyajit Dev