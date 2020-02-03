e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Youth run over by PMPML bus at Tilak road

Youth run over by PMPML bus at Tilak road

pune Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Akash Tukarm Vidhate (24), a resident of Vidhate Vasti in Baner, was killed after a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) bus ran over him at Tilak road on Sunday.

According to the police, Vidhate was speeding on a two-wheeler and was first hit by an autorickshaw. Then, as Vidhate couldn’t control the speed of the motorcycle, he was mowed down by a PMPML bus coming from the opposite direction near Durvankur hotel in Tilak road.

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case related to rash and negligent driving in this regard.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

Akash hailed from a family which was engaged in the milk business and he, too, helped them in the trade operations. He had come for some work in the central part of the city when the incident happened, police said.

Tilak road has a number of bylanes and in 2018, there were three accidents reported under Vishrambaug police station area while fourteen accidents, including three fatal, were reported in the area in 2019.

top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News