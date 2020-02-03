Youth run over by PMPML bus at Tilak road

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:29 IST

Akash Tukarm Vidhate (24), a resident of Vidhate Vasti in Baner, was killed after a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) bus ran over him at Tilak road on Sunday.

According to the police, Vidhate was speeding on a two-wheeler and was first hit by an autorickshaw. Then, as Vidhate couldn’t control the speed of the motorcycle, he was mowed down by a PMPML bus coming from the opposite direction near Durvankur hotel in Tilak road.

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case related to rash and negligent driving in this regard.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

Akash hailed from a family which was engaged in the milk business and he, too, helped them in the trade operations. He had come for some work in the central part of the city when the incident happened, police said.

Tilak road has a number of bylanes and in 2018, there were three accidents reported under Vishrambaug police station area while fourteen accidents, including three fatal, were reported in the area in 2019.