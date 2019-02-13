Youth’s plan to rob father’s employer in Pune goes haywire

A 38-year-old man hatched a conspiracy to rob his father’s employer, but the plan went haywire after one of his accomplice kidnapped the father, who worked as a driver there, after robbing the employer, Hansraj Bhawanji Khemji, 79.

Five people, including the son, were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Tuesday, according to Jyotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Pune.

The driver’s son, identified as Deepak Shivaji Madge, contacted his friend,Kiran Kishor Tawade, 36, who in turn gathered the other accused in order to execute the robbery plan.

The robbery occurred between 8:30am and 12:30pm on January 16 at Saroj Sadan on Apte road owned by Khemji. Khemji was present in the house along with his sister-in-law Hema Cheda, 63; his driver Shivaji Madge, Deepak’s father, and a servant.

Deepak Madge brought four accused to Pune in his Hyundai Accent car and he remained away from the house, when the four went to rob Khemji.

In the plan hatched by Deepak, the four were to rob Khemji and return to him. However, in a twist straight out of a Bollywood movie, during the course of negotiation, Cheda told the four robbers that the money is in the Mumbai office, which led them to take Shivaji Madge, the driver, with them. They left for Mumbai without informing Deepak.

One of the four kidnapped Shivaji Madge and took him in Khemji’s car, while, the others ran out the back door and reached the Pune station from where they took a private cab back to Mumbai.

However, the kidnappers let off Shivaji Madge in Kurla, Mumbai, according to the police.

The seven people booked by the police were identified as Deepak Madge; Kiran Tawade; Paras Thakur Solanki, 28; Sachin Stany Dsourza, 28; Ganesh Janardhan Gore, 24; Abdul Hadi alias Rizwan alias Bhaijan Sattar Shaikh and Ravikumar Lakshmanprasad Soni, all residents of Mumbai, according to the police.

While the police are on a lookout for Shaikh and Soni, the others have been arrested.

A case was registered by Khemji on January 16 under Sections 392, 384, 342, 380, 386, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3(25),4(25) of the Arms Act was registered against the seven men at the Deccan police station.

“We will also add dacoity to the charges,” said DCP Singh.The investigation was conducted by a team led by Sameer Shaikh, assistant police commissioner.

The police have recovered a car, owned by Madge, which was used to bring the four from Mumbai, along with Rs 40,000, 50 diamonds, one red rock worth Rs 2,40,000, one lighter shaped like a pistol, which was used to threaten the couple, and two knives. The recovery was collectively found to be worth Rs 10,81,200, according to the police.

