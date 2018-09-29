Zilla parishad teacher arrested for molesting Class 6 student in Hinjewadi

Close on the heels of the shocking incident to two minor girls raped in Hinjewadi, yet another shocking incident of molestation of a Class 6 girl by the class teacher, a month ago, has come to light. A woman teacher has lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the police, the incident came to light through the good touch bad touch programme launched by the school to create awareness about molestation and sexual harassment cases. The FIR under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was lodged on Thursday.

According to the Hinjewadi police, the 40-year-old teacher who molested the 12-year-old has been arrested. The victim along with her friend was sitting on the bench when the perpetrator asked her to get up and forced himself on her.

The girl being young and naïve to such adult overtures did not realise it initially, but through the good touch and bad touch programme became convinced that she was molested. According to the police, there is a strong possibility that the child molester has done similar type of offences and his background check is being done.

The said teacher was transferred to Hinjewadi due to some bad character related issues, police said.

Meanwhile, former corporator and activist Maruti Bhapkar has petitioned to chief minister’s office (CMO) pointed out that the series of Pocso related offences and ineffectiveness of the police to rise to the occasion and provide relief to the citizens demanded strict action against the police officials.

Mere attaching the police officials of the lower rung will not yield results as punitive and disciplinary action against the supervisory officers is the immediate need of the hour failing which the fear of law and order and police will slide further in the days to come, Bhapkar stated in a written complaint to the CMO.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Rahatkar, Maharashtra state commission for women chairperson also visited the families of the victims and heard their grievances. The Pimpri Chinchwad police are facing severe criticism from several quarters for their inept handling of the cases related to molestation and Pocso from the area residents and activists.

Recently, the Hinjewadi police came in for sharp criticism after they kept a young IT professional waiting for four hours and refused to lodge an FIR.

The woman had filed a complaint through her lawyer and sought damages from the police commissioner for unprofessional and inhuman conduct of Hinjewadi police.

