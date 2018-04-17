10-year-old raped by uncle, cousin in Patiala

The local police have booked two persons for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at Mamoli village, falling under jurisdiction of Banur police station, on Tuesday. The accused are the victim’s uncle and cousin.

The victim is a Class 6 student and was staying at the school hostel. Investigation officer (IO) Sukhdeep Singh said the case was registered on complaint of the victim’s school principal.

“The matter came to light when the victim complained of severe pain in the stomach, following which, she was taken for a medical examination,” Singh said.

“The victim told her principal that her uncle and cousin used to sexually assault her whenever they visited her house,” Singh added. The victim said that she was molested, and raped repeatedly on her last visit to her house.

“The accused had continued such criminal activities for months,” Singh said.

Police have conducted a medical examination of the victim and rape has been confirmed. The statement of the victim was recorded at a local court in SAS Nagar.

Parents of the victim have been informed about the incident. Investigation is on and police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Police have registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.