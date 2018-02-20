12 days, 7 destinations: Religious tour package from Chandigarh to cost Rs 11,000

Twelve days, seven destinations and Rs 1,000 per day, an economical religious tour package for tricity residents is being offered by the Indian railways and tourism corporation (IRCTC). The package will cost Rs 11,340 per person.

The package comprises of seven destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupati. The Dakshin Bharat Yatra train will depart from Chandigarh railway station on March 17 at 7am on March 17.

IRCTC is beginning with the Dakshin Bharat darshan tourist train ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ offering a 12 days and 11 nights package.

The tour package is inclusive of the facilities like journey by second sleeper class, accommodation in non-AC dormitories/ hall, vegetarian food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), tour escort and security on train and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Bookings for the Bharat darshan special tourist train is available online on the official website of IRCTC and also at the zonal office in Sector 34.

IRCTC regional office spokesperson Shubham Arya said, “In Dakshin Bharat darshan tourist train, we have 800 seats out of which more than 700 seats have been reserved. A majority of the seats are booked by the Chandigarh residents.”

The official added that in all the Bharat Darshan trains, there are a total of 11 coaches having a capacity of 784 seats. The interested residents can book their tickets directly through the official website of IRCTC- http://www.irctctourism.com or can visit the regional office of IRCTC in Sector 34 and can also contact the office at 0172-4645795.