 12-year-old raped in Amritsar | punjab | top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

12-year-old raped in Amritsar

The accused, who is absconding, had been allegedly raping the girl for the past several days and had threatened the minor of dire consequences if she informed anyone

punjab Updated: Apr 17, 2018 17:38 IST

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped for the past several days by a youth, who used to live as a tenant in her grandmother’s house in Amritsar, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident in Hussainpura area of the city in Punjab came to light when the victim told her friend, who in turn shared it with her mother. Then, the friend’s mother informed the victim’s grandmother, a police official said.

The accused, who is absconding, had been allegedly raping the girl for the past several days and had threatened the minor of dire consequences if she informed anyone, the official said.

The victim had been living at her grandmother’s home after the demise of her parents. The accused had stayed as a tenant some time ago at the house, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard, he added.

tags

more from punjab
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature