13 students booked for clash at Punjabi University

The Urban Estate police have booked 13 members of Democratic Student Union (DSO) on Thursday regarding a clash that broke out between the members of Democratic Student Union and Student Association Punjab (SAP) at Punjabi University on Tuesday night.

Police have booked the Democratic Student Union members on complaint of Student Association Punjab activist Ravinderpreet Singh, who along with another student was injured after allegedly being thrashed by Democratic Student Union members.

Complainant Ravinderpreet said that he was riding his bike, along with his friends Baljinder Veer Singh and Jasmine Kumar, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday. When they reached in front of the University College of Engineering (UCoE) building, the accused were holding a protest.

The Democratic Student Union members allegedly attacked them and snatched their motorcycle, following an altercation. Both the unions are at loggerhead over the Democratic Student Union ’s demands of round-the-clock hostel entry for girls.

The Democratic Student Union has been protesting since Tuesday, demanding round-the-clock hostel entry for girls, transparency in distribution of girl’s hostel seats, installation of lights on the Punjabi University campus, seek gate number 2 be opened full time, ask for hostel charge be given to non-teaching staff and cases filed against students be revoked.

On Monday night, an altercation took place between Democratic Student Union and Student Association Punjab members. The Democratic Student Union members have alleged that the Student Association Punjab members had attacked the protesting girls with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

After that, the university had decided to shut down the varsity for two days — till Friday.

On Thursday, the university authorities met the protesting students, along with sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and superintendent of police (SP) Kesar Singh.

They had warned the students to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained on the varsity campus.

The Urban Estate police have booked DSO secretary Gagandeep Kaur, her accomplice Kiran and 11 others under Sections 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police will now conduct raids to nab the accused, said station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh. He added that no one will be allowed to do ‘hooliganism’ in and around the Punjabi University campus.

