18-year-old assault victim dies, 7 booked for homicide in Patiala

At least seven persons have been booked on charges of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) after an 18-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Victim Sapinder Singh of Chanarthal village in Fatehgarh Sahib was attacked by group of young men on June 5 purportedly over old enmity, and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital here. Harnek Singh, the victim’s father, said that earlier the police had registered case of assault but are yet to arrest any of the assaulters.

Police said Sapinder, a trainee at local mechanic shop, received multiple internal injuries in his stomach and arms. He was discharged from the hospital on June 19 but was readmitted after his conditioned deteriorated on June 30; he breathed his last on Sunday, police said.

Demanding immediate arrest of the assaulters, his family held a protest and alleged that police are pressuring them to “compromise”. Additional station house officer, Civil Lines, Karnail Singh contended that though the case has been registered, “the cause of death is yet to be ascertained”. “A board of doctors has conducted the post-mortem. The report is still awaited,” he said, refuting the allegations.

The FIR names Aman Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Rajinder Kumar and Gaurav, while three persons are unidentified; registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.