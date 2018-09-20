2 women among 3 convicted for thrashing cook to death in Mohali

A local court on Thursday convicted three persons, including two women, in a October 2016 shocker where a cook was thrashed to death after being tied with barbed wires in Mullanpur.

Those convicted by additional district and sessions judge Monika Goyal are Anil, alias Neela, Poonam and Sarmishtha. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on September 24.

Police had on October 24, 2016 registered a murder case on the complaint of victim’s wife Narmada of Togan village, who alleged that the trio had beaten up her husband Amar Nath, 30, to death.

Nath used to work as a cook and live with his family in a rented accommodation.

“After charging all the three accused with murder, police after investigation had initially filed challan against Sarmishtha only. It was during the trial that the court summoned Anil and Poonam on the statement of victim’s wife,” said Manjit Singh, additional district attorney.

As per Narmada, Nath had left home at 7:45pm on October 22 and returned next day bearing multiple injuries on his body. He had accused the convicts of beating him up with sticks.

Nath was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he succumbed.

Victim’s brother Gulab alleged that Nath had gone to get ration. As per police, accused had assaulted Nath after he was allegedly caught stealing their cart.

