23-year-old woman attacked with acid in Amritsar village

A 23-year-old woman was injured in an acid attack at Thoba village in the district on Friday.

The victim, Ravinder Kaur of Malakpur village, is pursuing BEd at Sri Guru Ram Das College of Education. She was attacked with acid by two motorcycle-borne youths when she was returning from college.

“She got down from the bus at Thoba village. Two unidentified youths with faces covered came on motorcycle and threw acid at her, causing burns on her neck and lower part of the face. She was rushed to a hospital by the people present there,” said Parampal Singh, SSP (Amritsar rural).

Gurpal Singh, father of the victim, said his daughter was initially taken to a nearby hospital in Ajnala for first aid from where she was referred to Amritsar.

A case under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the IPC has been registered at Ramdas police station against the unidentified attackers and investigation is on.

When contacted, superintendent of police Shailendra Singh, who is investigating the matter, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and the women cops are interacting with the victim to get a clue about the attackers.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 22:20 IST