24-year-old man’s burnt body recovered in Sangrur, family alleges murder

A 24-year-old man’s burnt body was recovered from a residence on Sunday. He was allegedly murdered over ‘some petty issue’ at Gulari village, in Khanauri area of Sangrur district. The accused has been booked under murder and conspiracy charges.

Kin of deceased Feroz Khan, of Gulari village, said that he had left the house at around 9pm on Saturday and gone with Satyawan.

“Feroz had just finished his dinner when Satyawan came to our house and took him along. My son did not return home by morning,” said victim’s father Jalaluddin, 70, in his complaint.

“At around 7am, I came to know that people have gathered near Satyawan’s house as a burnt body was found there. When I reached the place with my other son Saleem Khan, we identified the body as Feroz’s,” he added.

“We found his mobile phone lying nearby. We suspect that Feroz and Satyawan got into an altercation over money and Satyawan murdered my son. We suspect that he did so with the help of his brothers and burnt the body,” he further added.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against five accused — Satyawan, and his brothers Narsi Ram, Bansi Lal, Jaani Ram and Roshan Lal — at the Khanauri police station.

“Police have initiated a probe. Accused are absconding but raids are being conducted to arrest them,” said Khanauri station house officer (SHO) Lakhwinder Singh.

