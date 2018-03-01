25 injured as bus falls into gorge near Shimla
Updated: Mar 01, 2018 14:33 IST
Twenty-five people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Bhaloon Kainchi near Rohru in Shimla district on Thursday morning.
No casualties or major injuries were reported. The bus was on its way to Rohru from Rampur.
#Shimla: Bus carrying 25 passengers rolls down a cliff in Rohru Tehsil. All the passengers have suffered injuries. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mx0Zydyl6N— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018
Sources in the police department said the accident occurred when the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve.