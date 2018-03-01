 25 injured as bus falls into gorge near Shimla | punjab$regional takes | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

25 injured as bus falls into gorge near Shimla

No casualties or major injuries reported.

punjab Updated: Mar 01, 2018 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
The bus was on its way to Rohru from Rampur.
The bus was on its way to Rohru from Rampur.(HT Photo)

Twenty-five people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Bhaloon Kainchi near Rohru in Shimla district on Thursday morning.

No casualties or major injuries were reported. The bus was on its way to Rohru from Rampur.

Sources in the police department said the accident occurred when the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve.

more from punjab
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you