29 arrested for driving vehicles on cycle lanes in Chandigarh

Ahead of a hearing in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday over the state of cycle tracks in Chandigarh, the traffic police arrested 29 people who were plying their vehicles on these tracks, till 8pm on Saturday. All DSPs and inspectors of traffic police were part of the drive. Vehicles of those arrested have been impounded.

The offenders were issued an arrest memo, which is different from a normal traffic challan, where a fine suffices. In this case, the offender will have to face a trial and till he/she is acquitted, will face legal ramifications.

On Saturday, however, offenders were allowed to go after presenting personal bonds and will have to appear in court. An FIR will be issued under section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, which is a bailable offence.

Six month jail or fine for 1st offence

In September, the Punjab and Haryana high court had asked the Chandigarh Police to consider the registration of FIRs against those driving on cycle lanes in September.

The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh has been hearing a suo motu petition on the issue.

Taking a note of the misuse of the cycle tracks, the single bench in May had said, “Motor vehicles are very often seen plying on such tracks, and conversely, cycles are often seen plying on the main road despite a good cycle lane being available.”

The first offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to Rs 1,000. For the second or subsequent offence, if committed within three years of the commission of a previous similar offence, jail could extend to two years or with fine, which may extend up to Rs 2,000, or with both.

Drive to continue

Even though SSP traffic, Shashank Anand, refused to comment, sources said this was a special drive and will continue. The impounded vehicle is released after a payment of Rs 1,300.

“The MC has also been in an overdrive to repair the cycle tracks as its officials have been summoned,” sources said.

‘Arrest memo has ramifications’

Deepak Sabharwal, additional advocate general, Haryana, said, although this is a bailable offence, any citizen who is arrested for this will have to face legal ramifications.

“If the person is interviewing for a job, and is asked if he has been arrested ever, he will have to say yes. The proceedings will be just like a trial where challan is presented before a magistrate, and evidence is also presented.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 10:51 IST