3.5kg tumour removed from patient’s jaw in Chandigarh

A rare surgery, wherein a tumour weighing 3.5 kg was removed from the oral cavity of a patient, was performed by a team of doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12.

These types of cases are extremely rare and require an advanced set up for operation, read an official statement from the PGIMER.

The surgery was performed on Friday under the supervision of ENT department unit head Dr Jaimanti Bakshi.

Paramjet, 45, from Nawashahar, Punjab, had developed swelling in the right side of his lower jaw five years ago. With time, the swelling increased, however, due to financial constraint he could not seek medical attention.

“With time, he started having difficulty in chewing food, which further led to iron deficiency (anaemia), hypoproteinemia (abnormal low-level of protein ) and generalised malnutrition. All of it was caused by the tumor,” said Dr Jaimanti Bakshi.

“From last one month, there was a rapid increase in the size of swelling and maggot infestation, leading to severe infection. After he was brought to PGIMER, he was thoroughly examined. Financial assistance was provided to him as per the institute poor free scheme.”

Prior to surgery, a team of first treated the infection and hypoproteinemia. The patient’s right lower half of the jaw had to be removed as it had been involved by the tumour along with 8cm x 6cms of the involved skin. There was a huge defect on the face after tumor removal which was closed primarily by a plastic surgeon.

“The patient is stable after surgery and is recovering satisfactorily,” said the doctor.

The patient has been put on a liquid diet. the doctors said he will slowing start chewing food as well.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 22:16 IST