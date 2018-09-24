30-year-old Chandigarh woman raped at knifepoint in Panchkula hotel

The police have booked a Gurdaspur resident for the alleged rape at knifepoint of a 30-year-old married woman and another female, reportedly the victim’s relative, for conspiring with him.

The incident took place in a Sector 21 hotel in Panchkula on Saturday.

The victim, a Chandigarh resident, has alleged that she had been invited by the relative to the hotel for lunch and the accused, Sachin, was also present there, police said on Sunday. She knew Sachin as he had visited her home with the relative and had later sent her a Facebook friend request.

Officials privy to the investigation said that on Saturday, after meeting her, the relative left the victim with Sachin at a hotel room and went out saying she had some work.

Feeling uncomfortable, the victim was about to leave too when Sachin grabbed her and raped her at knifepoint. Though the accused had warned her not to report the crime, the victim narrated the incident to her husband later, following which a complaint was lodged.

A case of rape has been registered, inspector Arvind Kumar, the SHO of Sector 5, has said. The CCTV footage of the hotel is also being scrutinised and things will be clearer once the accused was arrested.

