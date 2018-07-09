34% rise in patients visiting new OPD at PGI over five years

Poor health infrastructure in the adjoining states to the Union Territory is the major cause behind chock-a-block New Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as the data shows a total of 26,84,508 patients visited the outpatient department (OPD) of the PGIMER in 2017. The figure was 20,06,427 five years ago in 2013. That is a jump of 33.79% over five years.

The maximum number of patients, 9.9 lakh, were from Punjab last year. The number is almost double to the patients seen from Chandigarh and Haryana, which account for 5.44 lakh and 5.13 lakh patients per year.

Himachal Pradesh comes fourth with 3.22 lakh patients and other states, including north-eastern, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and others accounted for 3.07 lakh patients.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of referral patients from the adjoining states, and here too maximum number is from Punjab. Even indoor patients have witnessed an increase from over 77,000 in 2013 to over 95,000 in 2017. Here too Punjab accounted for the most with 35,919 cases.

Majority of indoor patients from Manipur

The PGIMER does not maintain separate data of outdoor patients from north-eastern states, but the data of indoor patients shows that majority of patients are from Manipur.

In 2017, 186 people from Manipur were admitted in PGIMER, followed by 30 from Assam. The trend has remained the same. From the last five years, over 100 patients from Manipur have been admitted to the institute per year.

The issue of rising number of patients from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states has been discussed several times by the PGIMER authorities with the senior health officers from the adjoining states.

In order to reduce the rush from the neighbouring states, PGIMER authorities have also offered to help them by training their doctors in handling less critical patients. However, there is hardly any response from the states and as a result patient load continues to shoot up.