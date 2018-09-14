4 injured at Ferozepur school as outsiders attack student, kin

Four persons, including a woman teacher, were injured on Friday after more than 30 armed persons barged into the premises of a government school near Ferozepur town and attacked a student, his family members and staff members over alleged harassment of girl students.

Three of the injured had to be hospitilised.

The incident took place after Rosepreet Singh, a Class 11 student at Government Senior Secondary School, Wazidpur, 6km from the district headquarters, had on Tuesday stopped a local village youth from allegedly harassing girl students and brought the matter into the notice of his teachers.

Angry over this, some village youths thrashed Rosepreet after school hours the same day as well as on Thursday.

When his parents and relatives came to the school on Friday to enquire about the incident, a group of villagers, largely youths, entered the school premises by scaling the boundary wall and attacked those present. Most of them saved themselves from the attackers by locking themselves inside classrooms.

They said police failed to reach the spot despite repeated calls and the attackers had a free run. They also vandalised vehicles parked on the school campus before leaving the place, it was alleged.

The injured were identified as Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manit Singh, all relatives of Rosepreet, and Jasbir Kaur, a teacher. All except Jasbir were hospitilised.

Deputy district education officer (DEO secondary) Pargat Singh Brar, who visited the school, said he lodged a complaint with the police and demanded strict action against the attackers.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) did not respond despite repeated calls.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 22:38 IST