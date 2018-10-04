4 members of a family killed in Muktsar mishap

Four members of a family were killed and three injured when a car they were travelling in hit a tree near Alamwala village in Malout subdivision of Muktsar district on Thursday.

The accident took place around 5am when the family was returning after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Takht Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 36, a resident of Shergarh village in the district, his mother Baljinder Kaur, 60, daughter Gurveer, 2, and nephew Gurnaj,1.

Rajveer Kaur, wife of Gurpreet, and two other women —Ramandeep Kaur and Gurbachan Kaur — who were also travelling in the car sustained injuries in the accident. They were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Police sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh said Gurpreet, who was driving the car, might have been overtaken by sleep as he had reportedly been on the wheels for long hours in the night.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post mortem, he added.

A pall of gloom descended on Shergarh village where the deceased were cremated in the evening.

Deputy speaker and Malout MLA Ajaib Singh Bhatti conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 20:26 IST