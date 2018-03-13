6 injured as two groups clash over control of gurdwara in Tarn Taran

Six people were injured following a clash between two groups over the control of a local gurdwara at Manochahal village here on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a group led by one Ranjodh Singh came to the gurdwara to take control of its management.

However, a group of villagers, who were managing the gurudwara’s affairs for three years, objected to it, leading to the clash, Tarn Taran deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satpal Singh said.

Angry villagers set Ranjodh Singh’s vehicle on fire and held members of his group hostage in the gurdwara, police said.

About six people were injured in the clash. Two of them had sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired by the two groups, they said.

Police said Ranjodh Singh’s father had managed the gurdwara for 25 years, but after his death, the villagers took over. Two years ago, Ranjodh Singh raised the issue of gurdwara’s management but he was given a piece of land as a compromise by the villagers.

An investigation was underway in the case, they added.