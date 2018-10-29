70-yr-old elephant at Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab critical, put on life support

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park (Chhatbir zoo), located about 20 km away from Chandigarh, on Sunday said their famous Asiatic elephant Raj Mangal is critical.

Raj, 70, was brought to the zoo in 1997. Zoo authorities in their communiqué claimed that Raj Mangal, the only tusker in the zoo, is father to two baby elephants named Seema and Rajveer. He has been kept off from display for the last two years.

Officials concerned said veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Uttar Pradesh, were called to check on Raj Mangal as he was suffering from orthopaedic disorders in the hind limb for the last few days.

Due to weakness, he was not able stand on his own and hydraulic crane is being used to give suitable support to the pachyderm for standing and feeding purposes.

‘Average life span 60 years’

Zoo officials said the average life span of an Asiatic elephant is around 60 years and following medication, Raj was able to take normal diet and water. He is kept on life support system and to his treatment is being continued.

