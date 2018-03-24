A day before results, Class-9 girl hangs self in Ludhiana

A day before her results were to be declared, a Class-9 student of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her home in Netaji park area of Haibowal on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Tamanna Gupta, 14.

The family of the 14-year-old girl said that Tamanna had failed in three papers and had sat for re-appear tests, the results of which were to be declared on Saturday.

She was not satisfied with her performance in the re-appear tests too. On Thursday, she locked herself up in a room and hanged self from a ceiling fan.

The family came to know about the incident on Thursday night and rushed her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Inspector Gurveer Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said the police did not recover any suicide note. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC in the case.

The body was handed over to the parents after post-mortem at the Civil Hospital.