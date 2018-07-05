AAP MLA Aman Arora dares Capt Amarinder Singh to undergo dope test

A day after the Punjab government made dope test mandatory for government employees, AAP MLA Aman Arora who underwent a dope test at a government hospital in Mohali on Thursday challenged chief minister Amarinder Singh to take the test and set an example for his ministers and party lawmakers.

“I expected that being first citizen of the state, he should have set example by coming forward first for the dope test. Then, his ministers and MLAs would have followed,” Arora, the legislator from Sunam who underwent a dope test at Mohali civil hospital said.

“I am also one of 117 MLAs of Punjab and I considered it my moral responsibility to go for the test,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Arora in a tweet had said, “Though I’m not agnst (against) this order, but let’s b (be) honest @capt_amarinder ji, it has been the Politicians who had patronised Drug Mafia. Instead of these orders, as head of the State, U (you) should have taken the first step. Nevertheless I got my DOPE TEST done today.When r (are) U getting it done Sir?”

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too visited the civil hospital for a dope test today. However, he could not be tested as he was on medication.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari welcomed the Punjab government’s move and advocated drug test for all state MLAs and MPs.

“Dope Test of Govt Servants for recruitment/promotions proposed by Punjab Govt is a welcome step. Must be made mandatory for all MLA’s & MP’s from state. It would not only set an example but unreasonable classification between two classes of Public Servants may not meet test of law,” Tiwari tweeted.