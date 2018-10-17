After arrest of Kashmiri students in Jalandhar, cops begin profiling foreign students

Days after four students from Jammu and Kashmir were arrested in Jalandhar, the police on Tuesday have started collecting information of students from other states and countries for the verification of their credentials.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said they have also directed educational institutes in the district to provide information about the students who have come in to study from other states and countries.

They said a letter has been written to all colleges and universities in this regard and they have been asked to submit the details related to students’ home state or country, permanent address, date of birth, contact numbers, the name of the course with duration, date of admission and the latest photograph.

Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, who was arrested for suspected links with terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), was admitted in the civil hospital on Tuesday here with high fever.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said doctors have conducted his dengue test, reports of which are still pending.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 15:14 IST