After clash at Tarn Taran, 68 Akali workers booked for attempt to murder

A day after three persons, including a station house officer (SHO) and another policeman, suffered gunshot wounds during a violent clash between Congress and SAD workers, while filing nomination papers for panchayat elections at the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Patti’s office, police have booked 68 SAD supporters.

Former cabinet minister Adaish Pratap Kairon’s old-time political adviser, Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, is among those booked.

The violence had broken out when slogan-shouting workers of the two parties confronted each other and gunshots were fired. Patti DSP Sohan Singh, on Friday, had put the number of injured at 16.

The case was registered on a complaint from Congress worker, Ranjodh Singh, of Naushehra Pannua.

“I was present at SDM Patti’s office as our candidates had to submit nominations for panchayat elections. The accused, who are supporters of SAD, were also present outside the SDM’s office. Without provocation, they started shouting slogans against us and some of them opened fire. I received a bullet injury.”

Patti city sub-inspector Karanjit Singh, said, “On the victim’s complaint, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the IPC and sections 25-27-54-59 of Arms Act has been lodged. The accused are absconding.” Of those booked, 23 have been identified.

Tarn Taran MC’s ex-chief booked

Bhupinder Singh Khera, former president of Tarn Taran MC, is among 17 people booked for allegedly opening fire at the SDM office in Tarn Taran on Friday. Apart from Khera, police have named four others. They are Bhagwan Singh of Kazikot, Ranjit Singh Cheema (former councillor) of Tarn Taran, Lakhbir Singh of Hawelian and Navroop Singh Sandhawalia of Tarn Taran (all from the SAD).

ASI Kewal Singh, who is the complainant, said, “During the last day of nominations of panchayat elections, I was deployed at the Tarn Taran SDM office. About 2pm, the accused, who were present near the gate of the office, entered into a scuffle with unidentified people. When we intervened, Bhagwan Singh opened fire on directions from Khera and other aides.”

The ASI said a case has been lodged. No arrest has been made.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 10:26 IST