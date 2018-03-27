After over 30 years, student union elections to take place in Punjab varsities: Capt Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that student union elections will begin in universities and colleges from the next academic year.

The announcement was made during Amarinder’s reply to discussion on the governor’s address in the Punjab assembly. Direct elections to student unions will now be held, the Punjab CM said.

“Congress had promised revival of student elections. We are fulfilling the promise,” Amarinder said.

Student union elections were banned in 1984 due to militancy and turmoil in Punjab. Different parties have been demanding the revival of student elections from time to time.

A month ago, the neighbouring state of Haryana had lifted its ban on student elections after 22 years following which chorus for doing the same in Punjab became stronger.