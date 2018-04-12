Akal Takht excommunicates Nanak Shah Fakir producer Harinder Sikka

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh announced the excommunication of Nanak Shah Fakir producer Harinder S Sikka on Thursday. The announcement comes at the heels of controversy after controversy surrounding the movie, which is based on life of the first Sikh guru.

The movie is slated to be released on April 13. However, it will not be released in Punjab.The Supreme Court had cleared the decks for the release of the film on Tuesday while criticising the apex religious body of the Sikhs, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for imposing restrictions on the film.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, said, “Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) grants permission to a film, no one has the right to stop its public screening.”

The top court also ordered the state governments to ensure peaceful release and screening of the film.

