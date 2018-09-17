Alcoholic murders 7-year-old daughter in Sangrur, booked

An alcoholic man murdered his 7-year-old daughter allegedly because he was ‘unable’ to keep up with the expenses of his two daughters as his wife had left him, said senior police officers on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased girl, identified as Harjinder Kaur, from Bhullerheri village in Dhuri sub-division, had gone missing on Saturday and when his uncle Pargat Singh and other relatives tried to find her, her body was found buried near railway tracks.

The accused father has been identified as Dharampal Singh, 35, who was booked under Section 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar Dhuri police station on Saturday.

“The accused was an alcoholic and also took some drugs. His wife had left him with two daughters aged 7 and 9. He strangled Harjinder and buried near the railway track,” said SHO Jatinderpal Singh.

“The accused is on the run but we will arrest him soon,” he added.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 13:10 IST