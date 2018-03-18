Amritsar admn comes ahead to help find missing Pakistani Hindu national

A day after family members of a missing Pakistani Hindu sought the intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, the district administration has come ahead to help them in finding their missing member.

The family of Devsi Babu Makwana, who went missing when he had come on a religious pilgrimage to India as part of a 43-member group around 15 months ago, is on a 20-day visa. They are also part of a group of Hindu pilgrims. They actually came to the country for finding Devsi.

The family said five days of their 20-day visa had already elapsed, but the local authorities and police are still clueless about the whereabouts of Devsi.

As per the missing Pakistani man’s wife Lalita Babu, brother Vithal Babu and son Kanta Lal, Devsi was a patient of epilepsy and was mentally upset. On January 2, 2017, he, along with his brother and wife, reached Amritsar with other members of the group, but went missing on January 3, 2017.

On January 4, 2017, the family members lodged a missing person complaint with the Sultanwind police of the district but, till now, the police are clueless about the whereabouts of Devsi.

On Saturday, on the direction of deputy commissioner (DC) Kamaljeet Singh Sangha, secretary of the Red Cross, Vinay Sharma, visited the family members of Devsi, who are living at Sara Baba Deep Singh, and assured them for providing all help in finding Devsi.

“We offered them shelter and food at the Red Cross rest house, but they want to live with other members of the group,” she said. The family said five days of their 20-day visa had already elapsed, but the local authorities and police are still clueless about the whereabouts of Devsi.