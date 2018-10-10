Amritsar MP Aujla’s brother-in-law shoots himself dead

Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla’s brother-in-law Harpreet Singh alias Sonu ended his life on Wednesday after shooting himself with a licensed weapon at his house in Bua Nangli village in Amritsar.

According to the police Harpreet was upset after being unable to recover money he had loaned to several people.

Harpreet was living with his family at his farmhouse in the village.

According to his family, Harpreet committed suicide around 8:30 am.

“He went to the guard room in the morning and shot himself with the guard’s riffle,” the family said.

Harpreet has left a suicide note in which he blamed over two dozen people, including farmers, for his death. He alleged that Mandeepak Singh of Dalam village had borrowed Rs 90 lakh and Varun Sachdeva of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi had grabbed his flat. He also blamed more than a dozen farmers for not returning his money.

Harpreet is survived by his mother, wife and two children—a son and a daughter.

Senior superintendent of police Parampal Singh said the police are examining the recovered suicide note and a case will be registered against the accused.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:40 IST