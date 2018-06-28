Amritsar snatching horror case cracked, two arrested

Police on Thursday solved the Amritsar snatching horror case with the arrest of two persons, including a drug addict.

Paramjit Kaur, 50, an anganwadi teacher was killed on Monday evening after she fell from her scooter as two bike-borne men snatched her purse from outside the Amritsar police commissioner’s office. Her daughter Kiranjot, 26, who was driving the scooter, was also injured.

Paramjit, a resident of Gumtala area, and her daughter, a teacher at Guru Nanak Dev University, were returning home from Putlighar when they were targeted by snatchers near the Rani Ka Bagh locality.

Sumitjit Singh, aka Sukh, and Sajan, aka Mikku, of Preet Vihar locality on Ajnala Road were arrested. Both are in their twenties, said police.

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police SS Srivastva said after registering a case under Sections 302 (murder), 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)against the unidentified men.

“We formed a special team comprising additional deputy commissioner of police Lakhbir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (West) Vishaljit Singh and other police officers to crack the case,” he said.

He said the team worked on various theories, besides examining the CCTV camera footage installed in and around the area where the crime was committed. “The team on Thursday arrested the accused from their homes and recovered the snatched purse of the woman teacher and her torn passport size photographs. We have also seized the motorcycle (PB-02-BQ-6794) used in the crime,” the police commissioner said.

Kiranjot is engaged and her wedding is slated in December this year. Her father Malkit Singh, who is tubewell operator in the municipal corporation, said the mother-daughter had gone out for marriage shopping on the fateful day.