Amritsar train tragedy: Dussehra organisers, railway officials among 20 summoned

Jalandhar divisional commissioner B Purushartha, who has been appointed special executive magistrate to probe the Amritsar train tragedy, said 20 people, including the Dussehra organisers and railway officials, have been summoned so far.

At least 61 people were killed and many injured when a train ploughed through a crowd watching a Ravana effigy being burnt in Amritsar on October 19.

On Thursday, Purushartha recorded statements of 51 people, including relatives of the dead and injured.

Eyewitnesses also recorded their statements and submitted evidences. Purushartha said he has questioned Amritsar DC Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, commissioner of police SS Srivastva and deputy commissioner of police Amrik Singh Pawar. He said the main organiser of the event, Saurabh Madaan aka Mithu, has also been summoned.

When questioned, Purushartha said Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was chief guest of the event, has not been summoned. “If need arises everyone involved will be called for questioning,” he said.

On Wednesday, a victim, accompanied by SAD-BJP leaders, lodged a complaint against Kaur and Mithu at the Mohkampura police station holding them “responsible” for the tragedy.On being questioned if any eyewitness gave evidence against Mithu and Navjot Kaur, he said: “It’s a part of the probe and the proceedings can’t be disclosed.”

SAD-BJP leaders protest at AIT office

SAD-BJP workers led by former minister Bikram Singh Majithia held a protest at the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) office during a public hearing on the train tragedy. The protesters raised slogans and demanded probe by a high court judge.

“Why the inquiry is being conducted at the AIT office which is under Navjot Singh Sidhu?” The magisterial inquiry has been ordered to give a clean chit to the Sidhu’s wife, Majithia, who was accompanied by state BJP chief Shwait Malik, said.

“People and media were not allowed in the trust office. If this was to be done, the inquiry could have been held at Sidhu’s residence,” said Majithia, adding that the victim families are also being pressured not to name any Congress functionary before the inquiry officer.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 10:12 IST