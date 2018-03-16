Arvind Kejriwal has ‘murdered’ AAP in Punjab, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal had “murdered” his party in the state by apologising to Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The Delhi chief minister had on Thursday apologised to Majithia for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade in Punjab, saying he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded. “Today AAP has been murdered in Punjab by Kejriwal,” Sidhu told reporters. Kejriwal’s apology also drew flak from his party’s leaders and MLAs in Punjab, who said they were “stunned” by the move and “disappointed” as he had not kept them in the “loop”.

“His statement finishes the existence of AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped out today. Why? Because he was the man who used to say he will get Majithia arrested...,” the Punjab local bodies minister said.

“Kejriwal has betrayed the people. How will AAP leaders now speak against drugs when their own leader has meekly surrendered,” Sidhu said.

“This is a psychological death of the party. Kejriwal has decimated the AAP in Punjab,” Sidhu claimed. “Initially, he tried to run the party (in Punjab) from Delhi through remote control. Today, he is a helpless gambler,” he alleged.