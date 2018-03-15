Arvind Kejriwal apologises for ‘unfounded’ drug charges, Majithia to withdraw defamation case

Former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday decided to withdraw a defamation case filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in an Amritsar court last year.

Majithia made an announcement to this effect after Kejriwal – also the Delhi chief minister – sent a letter apologising for levelling “unfounded” allegations of drug trade against him in the run-up to the state assembly polls last January.

The defamation case was filed on May 20, 2016, a few days after Kejriwal accused Majithia of being involved in the drug trade at an AAP rally in Amritsar. The issue became the main rallying point of the fledgling party’s poll campaign against the Akali-BJP government in the months that followed.

Kejriwal, in his letter, expressed regret over tarnishing Majithia’s reputation. “In the past, I made certain statements against you regarding your alleged involvement in the drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I have found that the allegations are unfounded, and hence, there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdraw all the statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same,” he wrote.

Soon afterwards, Majithia announced that he has decided to withdraw the case against Kejriwal in the light of the apology. “I am thankful to my party, its leaders, my family and the lawyers who stood by me in these tough times,” he said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Majithia said he will also withdraw a case filed against another AAP leader, Ashish Khaitan, as he too has apologised.

A similar case filed against Sanjay Singh, the then Punjab in-charge of the AAP, is still being pursued in a Ludhiana court.