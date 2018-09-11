‘Ashamed of wife’s infidelity’, 32-year-old Ludhiana man ends life

Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a 32-year-old man ended his life by jumping into the Sutlej river. His body was fished out of the river near Setiana village on Monday. Before taking the extreme step, the man called his father and told him that he was ashamed and did not wish to live anymore.

The Koomkalan police registered a case against his wife Sandeep Kaur on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Gurmel Singh, 32, a farmer from Rahon road. He first got married in 2007 but it ended in divorce. Thereafter in 2011, he got married to Sandeep of Kadeyana village. The couple has a six-year-old son.

The case was registered following a complaint by deceased’s father Baldev Singh. Baldev told the police that his son suspected Sandeep of infidelity and the couple had a strained relationship. Following this, Sandeep was living separately on Rahon road.

Baldev said that on September 5, Gurmel called him before ending his life and besides saying that he was ashamed, he told his father that he does not want his son to live with Sandeep. Soon after the call, Gurmel switched off his phone, Baldev said.

He added that he searched for Gurmel with his relatives and found his scooter parked near Sutlej river.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO at police station Koomkalan, said that the body was fished out from the river on Monday night and Sandeep was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said efforts were on to arrest the accused.

