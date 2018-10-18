Associated with terror outfit, another Kashmiri student held in Dera Bassi

Week after Punjab Police and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror module in Jalandhar with the arrest of four Kashmiri students linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), another student in this connection was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Danish Rehman Sofi of Awantipura in Jammu and Kashmir, was sent on four days police remand on Thursday, said police.

Danish is a third-year Btech student of Universal Group of Institutions, Lalru, Mohali, and was staying in Dera Bassi. Danish is believed to be a close aide of Sohail, who was arrested last Friday, for assisting the three arrested Kashmiri students in picking weapons’ consignment from Amritsar on October 7.

A terror module was busted on October 10 with the arrest of three Kashmiri students — Zahid Gulzar, Mohammed Idris Shah alias Nadeem and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt — linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology at Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar. Two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives were recovered from them.

A police personnel, seeking anonymity, said, Danish shares good relations with the AGH head Zakir Rashid Bhat (also known as Zakir Musa) and had knowledge about the activities of the arrested students.

“All the accused are schoolmates and had done their schooling from Senior High School, Noorpura, Pulwama, in Jammu and Kashmir,” a police official said.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, they, with help of J&K police have arrested Danish from his hometown and have procured his police remand for four days.

“We will interrogate him for further revelations,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war against the country), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act have also been slapped, said the police.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 23:01 IST