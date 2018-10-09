At 215 ft, tallest Ravana in tricity will go up in flames at Panchkula

At 215 feet, the tricity is set to host its tallest Ravana at Shalimar Grounds in Sector 5 Panchkula.

The in-charge of the troupe responsible for the effigy, Tejender Chauhan, and the president of Shri Ram Lila Club, Barara, said, “We will be putting up our Ravana in the largest Dusshera ground in the tricity. For a 215-feet Ravana, at least 240-ft radius space has to be kept vacant.”

The Ravana is built using fibre glass for the face, and the body is decorated with cloth worth 3,000 metre, which is procured from a tent house. The effigy will weigh about 60 quintals and cost around ₹30 lakh, out of which ₹5 lakh will be spent on the firecrackers.

Efforts behind the effigy

A group of engineers will be called to erect the Ravana, which will be finished by October 14. On 19th, the explosion will be controlled via remote control in ten stages. The tallest structure will take around ten minutes to be completely burnt, said Chauhan.

Laxman, one of the artisans., said, “I run my welding business during free time. We get around Rs 10,000 per month to work on this assignment.”

Ravana’s sword is also an integral part of the get up which is made by using a metal pipe. A special crown and footwear for the effigy will be separately created and each of them will be 30-feet high.

