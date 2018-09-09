At home in sea, these woman voyagers sail to see the world

Sailing is the best way to see the world. Coming from Lt Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lt Commander Swati P, Lt Vijaya Devi and Lt Payal Gupta — the four sailors who were part of the world’s first all-woman naval crew of INS Tarini to circumnavigate the globe — these words carry immense weight.

In Chandigarh for the leadership summit of the Indian School of Business, the four say the 250-day long cruise that concluded in May this year, was a lesson in life.

Lt Commander Pratibha Jaswal from Kullu, 29, who trained as an engineer from Solan, says they learnt to never give up.

“When six of you are confined in a 56-feet yacht, the size of a big room, with only ocean for company, you make the most of everything,” she says

The women from as far as Manipur in the East, Vishakhapatnam in the south and Himachal in the north all volunteered for the project because they wanted to explore the world and test their limits. The sea, they say, knows no gender.

“I remember running down from my watch tower on the sixth floor when I heard they were seeking volunteers,” says Swati, 28, who has been sailing since 9, thanks to a mother who was a sailing instructor.

It was ditto for the others. Once selected, they underwent training for over two years.

They have returned with a renewed passion for life. We appreciate the smallest things, says Lt Payal Gupta, 27, an engineer from Dehradun.

Lt Vijaya Devi, 28-year-old postgraduate in English from Manipur, who used to suffer from aquaphobia until she joined the navy, says the expedition was also a lesson in geography. Her eyes gleam as she tells you about Falkland, a tiny island in South America.

“While sailing, we have to rely entirely on the winds,” says Swati as she dwells on the almost wind-free Indian Ocean vis-a-vis the stormy Cape Horn, located between Antarctica and South Africa.

The girls battled very strong winds, extreme cold and seven-foot-high waves in a yacht that operated only with the power of the wind. Their bunks were cone shaped because the yacht always tilts to one side.

They kept themselves in high spirits by rustling up delicious meals. “Be it idli, noodles, pizza... you name it, we made it,” they chorus.

“It’s the cheapest way to see the world if you don’t have to buy the boat,” grin the four sailors, who have been bitten by the travel bug.

Like Ulysses, they plan to keep travelling. And while you are still marvelling at their feat, they tell you the Indian Navy is planning another first — a solo circumnavigation around the world by a woman.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 09:41 IST